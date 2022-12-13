Shadow Assassins: Assam's 'Secret Killings' Come Back to Haunt in Nilaanjan Reeta Datta's Hindi Debut

Two-time National Award winner, Nilaanjan Reeta Datta’s debut Hindi film ‘Shadow Assassins’ brings back the ‘secret killings’ of Assam, which marked the darkest period in the history of the North-Eastern state. Speaking to CNN NEWS18 about the same, Director Neelanjan Reeta Datta shared, “The dreaded night-time knock on the door ended up unleashing a blood bath, with more than 1,100 innocent civilians reported to have been killed between 1998-2001. Over two decades after the ‘secret killings’ ended, the chilling carnage continues to cast long shadows on the survivors and their families."

“The film Shadow Assassins is based on the facts reported by the Retd. Justice KN Saikia’s Commission’s report into the brutalities. But, in 2018, based on a writ petition the Guwahati High Court declared the constitution of the commission invalid," the director added.

As the director mentioned, the film also ultimately keeps the identity of the assailant in Shadow as no valid justice was finally delivered and the identity of the assailants remains a mystery to date. ‘Shadow Assassins’ turns back the pages on a dark chapter of history that has for long remained in the backdrop of our collective conscience.

It must be mentioned that from 1998-2001, when this series of secret killings took place, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the chief minister of Assam. The director stated that although his film is not showing any political happenings that played as a background for these killings, he decided to keep metaphors throughout the movie.

The director also shared that the movie shows the dilemma of the families, why were trapped in a situation where they could never support the banned insurgent group ULFA, demanding Sovereign Assam, but also could not support a system that punished them and their families for no reason.

“Through the protagonist, it has been shown that inspite of not supporting any violence or ULFA, some families got dragged into the dark hole of violence and were murdered. It is because they were picked anonymously and were charged to death for suspicion of being in ULFA or their family members being associated with it. This destroyed a lot of families," the director added.

The story of ‘Shadow Assassins’ revolves around the life of a fictitious character named Nirbhay Kalita who leaves his home in Guwahati, Assam, with dreams of starting a new chapter in life on a college campus over 2,000 km away in Pune, Maharashtra. However, the political turmoil in his home state soon engulfs him and his family, triggering a chain of events that will radically alter the course of his life. The film, comprising an ensemble cast and crew drawn from the Hindi, Bengali and Assamese film industries with Anurag Sinha and Mishti Chakravarty in the lead; Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, Hemant Kher, Monuj Borkotoky, Akash Sinha in pivotal roles, was released in cinemas on December 9, nationwide.

Singapore-based famous actor-anchor KP Sandhu has made his Bollywood debut through Shadow Assassins. Actors from Assam like Ranjeev Lal Baruah, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Violet Nazir Tiwari, Stuti Choudhury, Mrigendra Narayan Konwar, and Ranjita Boruah among others also played important roles in this film.

The film is produced by Finchbill Motion Pictures and Rocking Rickshaw in association with Contento Media. It is co-produced by Anil Goswami who also shared that following the release in India, the film will be released globally too, especially in the Eastern Asia region.

