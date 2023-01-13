Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Learned Jujutsu for Brutal Pathaan Stung, Reveals Siddharth Anand

Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It brings back superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen more than four years after Zero (2018) and the loved duo of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone nine years after Happy New Year (2014). Pathaan also has actor John Abraham playing Pathaan’s arch-nemesis in the film. The songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – have also added to the buzz.

And now, Yash Raj Films has dropped a rapid-fire video featuring director Siddharth Anand, who spills some beans about the characters and what went behind making the action extravaganza. He revealed that he loves stunts involving bikes but his favourite action sequence in the film is that one that happens atop a train. He said that the cast went through rigorous training forms of combat like biking on ice and riding on top of trains to perform the action-packed scenes with ease.

Advertisement

Siddharth informed that Shah Rukh and Deepika learned jujutsu, a deadly Japanese martial arts form, to pull off brutal action sequences in the film. When asked to describe each of the characters, he said that Shah Rukh’s Pathaan is ‘sexy’, Deepika’s character is ‘very sexy’ and John’s Jim is ‘too hot’. He further added that Shah Rukh took three months to grow his hair to get the Pathaan look and the prep work for the film took about two years and took place across different parts of the world.

Advertisement

He went on to state that it is Pathaan’s unpredictability that he loves the most and that Deepika’s character is even ‘more unpredictable’ and together, their chemistry is ‘electrifying’. As is evident from the trailer, Deepika will be performing some high-octane action sequences and stunts in the film and Siddharth teased fans by saying that she will be seen doing action ‘as much as the boys’. When quizzed about Pathaan’s choice of weapon, Siddharth chuckled and said that it is ‘his charm’ along with a shotgun. As for Pathaan and Jim’s showdown, he expressed that it would be all about ‘fireworks and brutal action’.

Advertisement

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here