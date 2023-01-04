Shah Rukh Khan Praises Vijay as Varisu Trailer Drops, Recalls Thalapathy Fed Him 'Lovely Dinner'

Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot keep calm. The reason is obviously Pathaan. SRK will be making a comeback on the silver screen after four years. Today, it was announced that Pathaan’s trailer will be out by January 10. Shortly after the announcement, the superstar opened up his Twitter to host his famous #AskSRK session. While many were eager to know his likes and dislikes, others asked him to spill more beans regarding his upcoming project. One of the fans, shared a doodle image of Vijay and asked SRK to say a word or two about the Tamil superstar.

“What about Thalapathy Vijay," the tweet read. Replying to this, Shah Rukh said, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also…"

Advertisement

Another fan made a request to Shah Rukh Khan regarding his upcoming film, Jawan. His request had a Vijay connection. He said, “Jawan Me Vijay ke sath Vaathi Coming pr Dance Number chahiye (In Jawan, we want a dance number of you and Vijay on Vaathi Coming)."

The superstar gave a very Shah Rukh Khan reply to this. “Aur koi (any) script suggestion???" he tweeted.

For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. The film has Nayanthara as the female lead. Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on June 2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in his Q/A session, SRK also poked fun at a fan requesting him to drop the Jawan teaser with Pathaan. “#AskSRK can we get Jawaaan teaser with #Pathaan," the fan tweet read, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Kyon…it’s not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai…."

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be welcomed in the theaters on January 25.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here