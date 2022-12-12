Shah Rukh Khan's Killer Looks from Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Breaks the Internet

The wait is finally over! Pathaan’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’ has finally dropped and it’s breaking the internet already. While the upbeat and peppy music video is embellished with ever stunning and glamourous Deepika Padukone flaunting her various looks and showcasing her finesse as an elegant dancer, one couldn’t ignore King Khan’s presence in the music video, especially his abs!

As soon as the song starts, one can see Shah Rukh Khan rocking black sunglasses and a breezy-green colored unbuttoned shirt. As the song progresses, the Bollywood hearthrob switches to a crisp white shirt with a man bun. While shaking his legs with his co-star Deepika Padukone, he flaunts a black-shirt paired with peach and brown colored hat. However, SRK stole the show by showcasing his chiseled physique and glistening abs perfectly matched with his regal flowing hair.

Excited to see Shah Rukh Khan after so long and that too in a ‘massy’ avatar, fans were impressed by the actor’s dedication. One of the fans wrote, “Srk saab body tips dedo😭🔥" Another one tweeted out, “Maza aagya dil khush mango juice hogya 😘🔥💥" Someone also said, “Just like there is only one lion in the jungle, there is only one lion in the world, that is the king of circus.i love u srk king."

Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War. The film is lated to release on January 25th, 2023.

