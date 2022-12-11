Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Laughing at 'Inappropriate Times' Is a Complete Mood

There is no doubt that Mira Rajput has earned herself a fandom like no other celebrity wife. Her videos about skincare routines, workouts and fashion tips are among fans’ favourites. Recently, she shared an Instagram reel of a BTS clip from a haircare product advertisement and the clip has everyone laughing.

In the video, Mira can be seen shooting for the advertisement. She can be seen laughing uncontrollably with hair expert Florian Hurel as she sits on a chair to probably get ready. “Laughing at inappropriate times (with tear laughing emoji)," she captioned the clip. As soon as she shared the video, Florian commented, “We couldn’t stop!" While it is not clear what they were laughing on, Mira’s fans are loving this video. “Beautiful video," commented one of the users. Take a look:

On Monday, Mira went live on Instagram to interact with fans. Mira spoke about music and returning to piano playing after a long break. Mira recently rediscovered her love for the instrument that she was forced to learn as a child.

Mira Kapoor also revealed that Jaipur and Mykonos in Greece are some of her favourite holiday destinations. Talking about Greece she stated, “I feel like I am in a different world." She stressed that healthy eating and supplements are crucial to glowing skin. She also emphasised the significance of using sunscreen every day. Additionally, she entertained fans by playing the piano. Speaking about her love for music, Mira said, “Music gives me a lot of peace, it also gives me a sense of purpose and drive." During her live session, she also informed designer Kunal Rawal that she will accompany him to an upcoming Diljit Dosanjh concert.

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child- daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018.

Last year, Mira started her own YouTube channel wherein she gives a sneak peek into her daily life. The channel captures her work-life chronicles and captures their family moments.

