Shakira is 'Devastated' Over Gerard Pique's Alleged Affair With Clara Chia: Report

It was in the month of June last year when Shakira and her former boyfriend Gerard Pique left fans devastated by announcing their separation after 12 years. While speculations of Gerard Pique cheating on Shakira have neither been confirmed nor denied by the ex-couple, a throwback photo that’s doing the rounds on the internet has left fans thinking that the infidelity rumours could be true. It began when fans spotted Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview that the football player attended from his home in 2021. Seemingly, at the time Shakira and Pique were “happy together.” Now, a report by Page Six suggests that Shakira is “devastated” upon learning about the viral photograph.

A source close to the Hips Don’t Lie singer told the portal, Shakira was shocked to learn that this woman felt at home in the house the couple shared with their children. Reportedly, during the zoom interview, the musician was away with her kids but the duo was still together. The insider was quoted as saying, “They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.” If the report is to be believed, then Shakira has no clue that Pique’s affair had been going on for longer than she had imagined. The ex-couple met each other during the shooting of her hit track Waka Waka.

Advertisement

After falling in love, the duo moved to Barcelona, Spain for eight years where they also welcomed their kids, son Milan in 2013 and son Sasha in 2015. The portal claims that Shakira and her kids are moving back to Miami after the breakup. Shakira also opened up about the split in October 2022 for the first time, where she termed it “incredibly difficult.” She explained to Elle, “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation."

At the time of separation, the ex-couple issued a joint statement confirming the split but refrained from dwelling on the reason that caused the two to take their separate ways. The ex-couple asked for privacy and gave utmost priority to the well-being of their children. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” read the announcement.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here