Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar Turns Singer In Hilarious 'I'm Out' Video, Watch

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered this week on Sony Entertainment television and has garnered much attention for the entrepreneurs it has showcased so far. Apart from the unique ideas, BTS videos and glimpses from the show have left fans on the edge of their seats. Recently, one of the sharks Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shared a reel on her social media handle. The BTS clip gave us a sneak peek into Namita’s life on the sets of Shark Tank.

Taking to Instagram, Shark Namita Thapar wrote, “Recording a song, BTS… thanks mayurjumani for this super experience & memory, what fun ! Acting, shayari, dancing & now singing … sharktank.india has pushed me outside my comfort zone & brought out the crazy in me & how !!!"

In the reel, the entrepreneur is seen recording a song. Namita Thapar is surprised at what ventures she is up to. The background score is a culmination of a few of Namita Thapar’s statement lines from the show, interestingly woven with a tune. Some of the shots even show her co-judge from the show.

Fans in the comment section called Namita Thapar “talented". Many also appreciated how she is adventurous enough to try out new activities such as singing.

Namita Thapar has been actively sharing BTS reels from the show. Before the premiere of the second season, she posted another video with shark Aman Gupta, the CMO of BoAt. She captioned the post, “Beautiful friendship, priceless memories…this BTS reel from season 2 shoot says it all." They performed garba while wearing casual attire at the start of the video on the Friends sitcom title track. Namita Thapar can then be seen standing behind Aman and making funny faces while he gets his makeup done.

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 on Sony TV and SonyLIV. The show centres around a group of sharks or investors who carefully analyse budding entrepreneurs’ company concepts before investing. The sharks on this show are Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. The television show is a US-based franchise in India and its success was quite unexpected.

