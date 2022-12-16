'Gorgeous': TMC's Nussrat Jahan Supports Deepika-SRK Starrer 'Besharam Rang' Amid Pathaan Row | Exclusive

Amid the ongoing controversy on the yet-to-release film Pathaan, Trinamool Congress MP Nussrat Jahan on Friday came out in support of its song ‘Besharam Rang’ that has sparked a row. She said actor Deepika Padukone looks “gorgeous" in the song, and that people should decide if they like the film or not.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Jahan was asked if Bollywood has become an easy punching bag. To this, Jahan said, “You can always have a personal opinion on what you do and don’t like, but nobody can have a patent on colour." Her statement came in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the yet-to-release film Pathaan.

“I don’t see any problem with the song, and Deepika looks gorgeous in it. The songwriter has written the lyrics keeping the music and the film’s theme in mind. A film is made for entertainment and we should let people decide if they like it or not." she further said.

Controversy also sparked over actor Amitabh Bachchan’s inaugural speech at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Thursday in which he said “questions being raised on freedom of expression".

When asked about BJP’s allegations that Mamata Banerjee is belittling Bengalis by not making a Bengali face as the state’s brand ambassador at KIFF, Jahan said, “Why was someone from Gujarat not appointed as their brand ambassador? It is just upon people to decide who their representative should be." Shah Rukh Khan was Bengal’s brand ambassador at the film festival.

“If we talk about Sourav Ganguly, Dada is not just Bengal’s pride but is India’s pride. Bengal has seen how he has been treated," she said, referring to Ganguly not being appointed as BCCI President.

Notably, film Pathaan and its song ‘Besharam Rang’ first landed in controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra frowned upon the saffron attire and called for its ‘rectification’. He also called for a ban on the movie over ‘objectionable scenes’.

