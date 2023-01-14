Shefali Shah Celebrates One Year of Human, Reveals Why It Was 'Exciting' To Play Dr Gauri Nath

Released on January 14 last year, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s medical thriller ‘Human’ is indeed one web series that stands apart from the usual once that we see on our screens. Taking a dig into the world of Pharmaceutical companies, the Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer web series steps into a process of drug testing on humans while addressing the heart-wrenching reality of the corrupt, and deceitful world of pharma companies, hospitals, and politicians. While the show was widely appreciated by all, it has now completed one year of its release.

Talking about the same, Shefali Shah who played Dr Gauri Nath in the show, recalled how her character was the ‘furthest away’ from her and that was why it was so exciting. “HUMAN completes a year and its still one of the most viewed shows and loved shows. I am just so glad I could be a part of the show which is talking about a really important thing and play a character which is always going to be the furthest away from me, and that’s why it is so much exciting. The show is going to be there for prosperity for people to see forever. So it’s really something," the actress said.

Advertisement

Director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also shared that while he was working on the show, he was clear that he wanted to make ‘a very honest show’ and not something which was ‘politically correct’. “I think what was very clear in our heads was that we are going to go ahead and make a very honest show. We are not going to do any balancing act, we are not going to be politically correct, we are not going to leave anything unturned. So we are going to go all out, we are going to be honest and we were not going to be scared of the result. I was very sure that if we told the story with full honesty and with full integrity, it’s a story which will 100 % connect with people," he mentioned.

Advertisement

“I also wanted to make something that was completely different, something that I had never done but at the same time, something that was very very important for society. So, I think Human was a perfect mix of all of these ingredients which I think is the reason why people connected with it," the director added.

Human was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th January 2022. Made under the direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series starred Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari in the lead.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here