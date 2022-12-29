Shivin Narang: Tunisha Sharma And I Were Supposed to Shoot on the Same Day She Died

Tunisha Sharma’s death has left the nation in a state of deep shock. Several television personalities expressed their sorrow over the loss of young talent. On December 24, the young actress was found dead on the sets of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E- Kabul. It was on that day she was supposed to film a music video with her Internet Wala Love co-star Shivin Narang.

Speaking to ETimes, Shivin Narang said, “Tunisha and I were supposed to shoot for a music video on December 23 and 24 in Mumbai." Shivin was looking forward to reuniting with Tunisha. “Imagine, we were supposed to shoot on the same day when this tragedy happened. However, a week prior I learnt that she had some health issues and the shoot had to be postponed. I wish we had shot that day… I probably would have understood her state of mind and could have helped her," Narang revealed.

Shivin further spoke about how it was to work with Tunisha on Internet Wala Love. He said, “Despite being just 16, she was so good at her work and extremely professional. She would spread cheer on the set and we would do a lot of masti".

Advertisement

Shivin Narang also mentioned that he had a special bond with her mother. They maintained contact after the show ended, and he was even invited to dinner at their Chandigarh home. Recalling his working experience with her, Narang said, “She was so happy… we danced and shot several videos and pictures. I still can’t believe she is not with us anymore".

Tunisha Sharma’s mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan Khan for allegedly abetment the actress’ suicide. Following his arrest on Sunday, the actor was put in judicial custody for four days. According to reports, the two actors were in a relationship that ended about 15 days before Tunisha’s alleged suicide.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here