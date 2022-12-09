Shraddha Arya Reacts To Trolls Fat Shaming Her, Asks All Not To Worry About 'Maintaining Ideal Weight'

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya was recently trolled for allegedly being overweight in one of her recent Instagram reels. While some of the social media users had body-shamed her, others had asked if she is expecting her first child. Now, the actress has reacted to negative comments on her video and has given a befitting reply to all trolls.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Shraddha Arya mentioned that one must not worry about maintaining the ‘ideal weight’. She shared how she does not take trolls very seriously and explained that it’s not the weight but good health and fitness that matters the most.

“I have never cared about trolls. Sometimes netizens shower you with compliments and sometimes they comment on your appearance because maybe the camera angle was not right. I have always been fit and by fitness I mean I look and feel great. I have always believed that even if you gain a few kilos, you should not worry or fret about it and race towards maintaining the ideal weight. It doesn’t matter if you are a few kilos heavier because at the end of the day what matters is good health and how fit you feel. I am fit so I don’t give any importance to trolls and their comments," she said.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was also asked about sharing fewer videos on Instagram, especially after her marriage. To this, the actress shared that it is merely because she wishes to spend more time with her husband Rahul Nagal. “I feel it is important to connect with your real world which is your immediate family more than the outer world. I have grown as a person in the last one year and all that matters is how I spend time with my husband Rahul," she said.

