Shruti Haasan Reveals Why She Skipped Waltair Veerayya Event As She Slams 'Misinformation'

Shruti Haasan’s action-comedy Waltair Veerayya is finally in theatres. While the promotion of the film is happening in full swing, Haasan recently couldn’t make it to the pre-launch event owing to health issues. This gave rise to a false narrative on the internet, wherein rumours of her absence were referenced to her mental health issues. On Thursday evening, the actress reacted to speculations thereby dismissing all the reports and revealing that she merely had a viral fever.

In a lengthy note, she addressed a few news articles and expressed how misinformation and flippant handling of such sensitive topics is what make people afraid to talk about mental health issues. “Ok so here’s the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health. Guess what? It doesn’t work," she wrote.

Haasan clarified that she’ll always be a mental health advocate and continue promoting taking care of oneself. “I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a viral fever so nice try, get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do," she continued. While sharing the tweet, she again clarified, “Nice try !! And Thank you I’m recovering well from my viral fever." Take a look at it here:

Helmed by KS Ravindra, Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role and Ravi Teja, Catherine Tresa will also appear in pivotal roles. This action-comedy which is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers chronicles an egoistic clash between a notorious smuggler and a Vishakhapatnam ACP Vikram Sagar. Wanted by RAW, the officer is hell-bent on catching the smuggler but the latter takes on oath to avenge his brother’s death.

Another action flick of Shruti Haasan, Veera Simha Reddy, which was directed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, premiered in the theatres just a day ago and is now pitted against Waltair Veerayya. Meanwhile, the actress also has Salaar in the pipeline, which marks her maiden collaboration with Baahubali fame Prabhas.

