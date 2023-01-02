Sneha Ullal Reveals Turning Down Hollywood Film That Demanded ‘Absolute Full-On Nudity’

Actor Sneha Ullal marked her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the romantic drama Lucky: No Time For Love (2005), a story of two lovers set against the backdrop of a war-torn Russia. The debutante caught the attention of many for her uncanny resemblance with actor and former Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After headlining another Hindi film Aryan (2006), she almost disappeared from the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has been seen in a bunch of South films and went on to share screen space with stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara and Nani.

In 2011, she made her international debut with an English film titled Gandhi Park but soon returned to doing South films. And now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she has revealed that she got an offer from Hollywood once but had to turn it down as it required her to go completely nude. “There was absolute full-on nudity in that film. Although they tried to adapt and adjust as per the sensibilities of Indian cinema, it was still quite a bit for me. Maybe another Indian actress would have been comfortable doing it. At that point, in time, it was a shocker for me. I was like ‘No way I am doing it’ (sic)," she said.

Advertisement

She further talked about the ‘revealing and loud’ South films that get made even today and how she has been very careful about cherry-picking the scripts that come her way. “I believe that it always comes down to choice. Different types of films are being made in abundance. You just have to choose whatever you are comfortable with. A lot of films that are revealing and are loud are being made even now. As an actor, you know your limits. I drew mine as soon as I entered the industry. That hasn’t really changed," shared Sneha.

The actor, who recently turned 35, shoot her first item number for a Telugu film a day before her birthday a month ago. She confessed to rejecting a slew of such dance numbers in the past. Talking about what made her dabble in that space, Sneha said, “It’s the first item number of my career. I must have refused 100-200 item song offers in my career to date. I am finally at a place in life where I am mature enough to handle it. I had my doubts about taking it up because I have always been like ‘I am not the item girl type’. But then I decided to move beyond my comfort zone. And it was fun and a good experience."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here