'Sold Mother's Gold for First Portfolio Shoot' Says Arjun Bijlani On His Struggling Days

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the television industry today. But like many other celebrities, he too had his fair share of ups and downs to reach where he is today. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up about the early days of his career and the struggles he had to go through. He recalled selling his mother’s gold for his first portfolio.

Arjun told Pinkvilla that he began giving auditions and was not getting any work. “When I did my first portfolio, I didn’t have any money so I sold my mother’s gold to make my first portfolio." The actor stated that it cost him approximately Rs 8000 to have this done.

The actor also disclosed that because of those photographs, he got his first print advertisement and earned Rs 1000 for the assignment, of which Rs 250 was taken by the coordinator. After receiving his Rs 750 pay cheque, he took his mother out for a meal. “It was my first salary. I have tears in my eyes thinking about it," he said.

The actor eventually rose to prominence with shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin. On the non-fictional front, he appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Smart Jodi, and hosted Dance Deewane. Arjun won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He is currently hosting the latest season of Splitsvilla.

Earlier speaking to a news portal Arjun spoke about hosting the show with Sunny. “In a day or two, me and Sunny hit the right chord. We were having fun and chilling. Initially, you come with a lot of inhibitions and then I started enjoying with Sunny and the contestants. It was amazing and felt like I have been hosting it for several seasons," he said.

