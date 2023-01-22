Home » News » Entertainment » Sonu Sood Receives Roaring Welcome at Temple Built in His Honour in Telengana, Watch Video

Sonu Sood Receives Roaring Welcome at Temple Built in His Honour in Telengana, Watch Video

Sonu Sood was honoured by the villagers of Telengana with a newly-erected temple dedicated to his philanthropic work.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 16:40 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sonu Sood was greeted by a huge crowd in Telangana where a temple has been dedicated to him.
Sonu Sood was greeted by a huge crowd in Telangana where a temple has been dedicated to him.

Sonu Sood is a versatile actor whose career spans over two decades. Having done films in multiple languages, the Happy New Year actor managed to break through the clutter of the Indian film industry with films like Yuva and Dabbang. He is also noted for his humanitarian works during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. As he is widely celebrated for his philanthropic endeavours, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a temple has been built in his honour.

On Sunday, a paparazzo handle shared a video of Sonu Sood arriving in Siddipet, Telangana and a huge crowd of excited villagers assembled to welcome the popular actor who is often deemed as a national hero. Several hundreds of them huddled with one another eagerly, trying their best to catch a glimpse of Sonu Sood. As soon as the actor stepped out of the car, enthusiastic fans thronged to him and surrounded him trying to take selfies. The actor even obliged some of them with a smile on his face.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “He deserves this indeed!" Another one commented, “Pride of our India!" Someone else said, “Indian people:-Tum humari ek baar help karo, hum tumhare liye jaan de denge! A perfect example is this video!" Another one wrote, “The Living Legend!" A fan stated, “This is incredible love!" Someone else commented, “Real superstar!!"

RELATED NEWS

Currently, Sonu Sood has been going around in Telangana and providing assistance for Covid-19 in different villages. While this is not the first time when a temple was built in his honour, the shrine that was inaugurated today was erected by Bhukya Rajesh Rathod, a resident and a graduate from the town of Tanda. It is situated 10 kilometres away from the Dhulmitta Mandal headquarters.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj in which he essayed the historical character of Chand Bardai. Besides his acting projects, the actor has also taken charge to push India’s start-ups. Last year, he had announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’ which is touted to be quite similar to Shark Tank India.

