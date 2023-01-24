Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Cricketer Writes Script, in Mumbai for Talks; Ranbir Kapoor to Play Lead?

In good news for Sourav Ganguly fans, the work on the cricketer’s biopic is on in full swing and ‘Dada’ is in Mumbai to finalise the deal. Moreover, Ganguly is writing the script himself.

News18 had broken the news on the plan for the cricketer’s biopic. Ganguly left for Mumbai on Monday evening with his friend Sanjay Das for the meeting.

“I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic," the former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The former cricketer said, “I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much. In fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly."

When asked who will play Ganguly in the move, he said, “No final decision has been taken. I hope we can share something positive after the meeting."

About the release date, Ganguly said, “All this has not been finalized yet. Script writing is almost done. Now, the next work will start."

Even though Ganguly did not confirm it, according to sources, the production company is thinking about Ranbir Kapoor, who is also the cricketer’s choice. The names of a few others are under discussion.

Ganguly will return to Kolkata on Wednesday night before the Saraswati Puja at his wife Dona’s Ganguly’s dance school.

