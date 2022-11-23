Suniel Shetty Talks About Current Generation of Actors, 'Each One Is Insecure About Themselves'

Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse chase between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. In one of his latest media interactions, the Dhadkan star opened up about two-hero films no longer in trend because they were profitable at the Box Office.

In an interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty explained, “Each one is insecure about themselves. Each one talks about the amount of money he wants to take home and not about how much money he wants to put into the product."

Advertisement

Adding to this, the Hera Pheri actor emphasized that the actors are ought to be blamed as they don’t interact with the audience throughout unless their film is releasing. He stated, “When they want to talk to their audience, it’s only pre-release, not through the year. When you want the audience to stick to you, you got to give them something constantly. You have to think of them and not yourself. I don’t take my dog for a walk when I have to release a film. I don’t go and support an NGO when I have to release a film, that has to be a part of my DNA. Those are things we don’t talk about."

The actor further revealed that during the peak of his career, actors of that time were pally with unions and associations and they both stood strong for each other. Shetty said, “We were there for them, we supported them so when people went against us, they stood up for us, they were our voice. Today, we have no voice. Each one has to speak for themselves and the world is thrashing you. So when you are being thrashed, you are hiding. Whereas if you have your workers, your union, your people speak up for you and say ‘our entire world runs on this, this is our bread and butter,’ things fall into place so it is a big gap,"

Besides Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank also stars Vivek Oberoi, Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Chinmay Mandlekar among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here