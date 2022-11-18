Sunita Ahuja's ROFL Statement About 'Making Another Baby' With Govinda Leaves Indian Idol Judges in Splits

The comedy star of the yesteryear Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja is the perfect match made in heaven. As evident from the teaser of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol, the couple would be gracing the singing reality show along with their son Yashvardhan and the legendary actor Dharmendra. Not only that, Sunita Ahuja’s hilarious comment about making another baby is sure to induce a laugh riot among judges and the audiences.

In a promo shared by Sony TV Instagram handle on Thursday, after Yashvardhan is seen making an entry on the stage, the host of the show Aditya Narayan recalled a cheeky memory when Sunita Ahuja was expecting Yashvardhan and Govinda had put a photograph of Dharmendra in front of her, in hopes that their newborn kid turns out to be as handsome as the Sholay star. Reacting to this, Sunita said in her hilarious statement, “Chi Chi (Govinda’s nick name), Yash pet me tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai to chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain (Chi Chi, when Yash was in my belly, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let’s go home and prepare for another product)."

Needless to say, her statement left the judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar in splits. Neha Kakar stated, “Yaar this woman. Oh my God." as Govinda gave a gleeful, animated pose and a shy Yashvardhan tried to conceal his face in embarrassment. Sunita’s statement also prompted Dharmendra to say, “Sunita, aap loving bhi hai aur lively bhi (Sunita you are loving and lively)."

Govinda and Sunita got married on 11 March 1987, with their marriage remaining a secret for four years. They have two children: daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

