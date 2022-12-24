Sunny Leone Recalls Deciding to Never Come to India After Death Threats, Hate Mail

Sunny Leone has recalled getting death threats for doing adult films early in her career. The actress made the revelations during the promotion of her upcoming Telugu film, Oh My Ghost. Sunny Leone had a successful adult film career before she decided to come to India to appear in the fifth season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. Her appearance on the show was one of the most contentious, with many criticising the producers for bringing an adult film star onto national television. Talking to Galatta Plus, the Jism 2 actress revealed “At the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me”.

The actress added that she had no one to guide her during this time. She started believing that she had so many haters out there. “I was alone, so it wasn’t like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying, ‘it’s okay, relax, don’t worry about haters, there are so many out there,” Sunny Leone added.

Advertisement

Post her appearance on Bigg Boss 5, Sunny made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. Since then, she has acted in movies like Mastizaade, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, and Ragini MMS 2. She most recently appeared as the host of Splitsvilla X4, a reality dating programme. On the personal front, Sunny married Daniel Weber in 2011.

Meanwhile, director R Yuvan's Oh My Ghost revolved around the story of a single woman and her two friends who discover their connection to the original Ghost and a secret legacy. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Sathish in key roles

Read all the Latest Showsha News here