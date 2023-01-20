Sushmita Sen Reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu's Tribute at Miss Universe, Says 'Tightest Hug Awaits You'

Harnaaz Sandhu was all over the news for her heartwarming gown as a tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta during her finale walk as reigning Miss Universe. Harnaaz, who crowned her successor R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA, walked the stage in a stunning black gown with pictures of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Now, reacting to the “beautiful" tribute, Sushmita Sen, who went live to chat with her fans on her Instagram, said, “Yes, I saw her gown. I think it’s a beautiful tribute. I am waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. Because she carried with her on such an important walk and moment… The legacy of her country. To see Lara and me there with her was like YES." She added, “So Harnaaz, if you are watching, the tightest hug awaits you in person, my darling. You made us proud and continue to make us proud. Thank you for that."

Sushmita Sen also shared the live session clip on her Instagram handle with the caption, “I love you guys! Thank you for gracing my life!" The actress went live from the sets for her thriller series Aarya. She introduced a few to her teammates on set and even talked about the song she has on the loop. Sushmita Sen’s performance in the last two seasons of Aarya has been lauded. With the last season leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, fans can’t wait for the third season to find out what happens next.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the tribute, Lara Dutta also penned a note for Harnaaz Sandhu. Commenting on Harnaaz’s post, Lara said, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are. Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista. Here’s looking at you kid. Good luck for all that’s yet to come."

Harnaaz Sandhu’s post read, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe." She went on to thank her team for making her dream gown for her big moment. “A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India. You have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, I truly adore you both a lot… this one is for you and India," her post further read. Harnaaz bagged the Miss Universe crown in 2021.

