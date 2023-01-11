Taapsee Pannu Kickstarts Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba Shoot; Promises More Twists This Time

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has often caught our attention with her strong roles and exemplary performance. The actress won over admirers with her role alongside Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba. Now, Taapsee is all set for the movie's sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The second instalment of the suspense movie was confirmed by her co-star, Vikrant Massey recently. The shooting for the upcoming sequel has already started and Taapsee’s latest tweet hints at a more gripping tale this time. Replying to a tweet by the film’s producer Anand L Rai, the actress shared the sequel has been written brilliantly. Taapsee also hinted at the poster launch of the film.

“Sir I’m not ready yet…iss baar to kaha le gayi hai character ko Kanika Dhillon! Pata nahi Kya kha ke likhi hai ye Kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyun aise (Don’t know where Kanika Dhillon has taken the story. I don’t know what she ate before writing the story. Why does it happen to me all the time),” Taapsee tweeted.

This comes as a reply to a fun banter between her and filmmaker Anand L. Rai. In the previous tweet, Rai asked Taapsee why she had not released the poster yet. “ O hamari haseen dillruba. Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai ‘phir aayi hasseen dillruba’ ki… Taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? (O Our Haseen dillruba, the shooting of ' phir aayi haseen dillruba started today. Taapsee I told you to share the poster at 9, why have not you shared it yet?), Rai tweeted.

Director Vinil Mathew‘s Haseen Dillruba was written by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were also key parts of the film. The plot revolved around the murder of Rani’s (played by Taapsee Pannu) husband. While the film received mixed reviews, Haseen Dilruba was one of the most-watched Hindi movies on Netflix in 2021. Additionally, the thriller won Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Story.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. alongside Pratik Gandhi. She is also gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

