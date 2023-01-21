Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Announces Next Directorial Film, Joins Hands with ‘Maverick’ Guneet Monga

Right after directing her first feature film Sharmaji Ki Beti, which is slated to release this year, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is on making her next with producer Guneet Monga. The duo had earlier collaborated on a short film titled Pinni, which was a part of Zindagi Inshorts on Netflix. Their upcoming collaboration will be produced under Guneet’s banner Sikhya Entertainment. The announcement comes on Tahira’s 40th birthday.

Talking about her experience of working with Guneet, Tahira says, “Guneet is an incredible collaborator, a maverick in making special stories seen and heard. I have immense respect for her in the way she trusts a director’s vision and lets the story fly. I had the most beautiful experience while working on our short film and I think the both of us sort of made a pact in an unsaid way of collaborating on many things together in the future." She further adds, “Our energies were so synced and I am elated that the vision we had is now becoming a reality and we are coming together with a film that we both truly believe in."

Happy to have reunited with Tahira on another film, Guneet, whose documentary Period End of Sentence won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject, elaborates, “Tahira is a really good writer with a deep understanding of human relationships. She is able to convey these intimate connections through her nuanced writing. As a production house, we were drawn to Pinni because of the subtext alongside a truly empowering story. Her view of this world and her understanding cuts across classes. Tahira’s approach and sensitivity is what I truly find fascinating. We are looking forward to collaborating with Tahira as a writer and director on her next feature, and we hope this is the start of many more features together."

On a related note, the two women came together along with producer Ekta Kapoor to launch a cinema collective named Indian Women Rising. It aims to promote, support, and empower women filmmakers to cast a spotlight on Indian women in cinema across the world. Their first film Bittu was a Student Academy Award winner and was shortlisted for the 93rd Oscars in the category of Best Live-Action Short.

Tahira is known to pick the vulnerabilities and complexities of human life and transform them into soul-touching content be it her books or her films. A self-confessed, inherent storyteller, Tahira’s work is known for its solemn depiction of women in a hilarious manner.

