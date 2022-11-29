The Kashmir Files: All You Need to Know About Vivek Agnihotri's Movie That Landed in Controversy at IFFI 2022

The Kashmir Files is back in the headlines once again, thanks to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. Criticising the film at the mega film fest’s closing ceremony on Monday, Lapid called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘disturbing’. This is not the first time that the film has been slammed alleging it to be a ‘propaganda’ piece. Earlier too, several prominent names including Swara Bhasker and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, criticised the movie. But what about the movie upsets many? Why is it controversial? What is the plot of the film? Here are the answers to all your questions.

What Is The Kashmir Files all about?

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files revolves around the suffering and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s. It seeks to uncoves the truth behind the exodus via a Delhi-based Kashmiri student named Krishna (played by Darshan Kumar).

Krishna is told by his grandfather (Anupam Kher) that his parents were killed in an accident. However, when he visits Kashmir following his grandfather’s death, he learns that the truth is far more brutal than he could even think of. He meets his grandfather’s friends and learns about the trauma Kashmiris faced and had to run from their home to save their lives. He also discovers that his father was also killed by a militant as he tried to hide in a rice container. Not just this, his mother was forced to eat the same blood-soaked rice.

The film, said to be based on real-life accounts, shows the brutality Kashmiri Pandits had to face and their heartbreaking plight when they were forced to abandon their homes in the middle of the night. The plot alternates between the student’s quest in the present time, 2020, and his family’s travails of thirty years before.

When The Kashmir Files Ruled The Box Office…

The Kashmir Files was a huge box office success after it was released in theatres in March this year. It was also declared tax-free in several Indian states. In its opening weekend, the Anupam Kher starrer earned Rs 27.15 crore. In just a week, it was inching close to Rs 100 crore at the box office. By the end of week two, The Kashmir Files had earned over Rs 200 crore. The film reported a lifetime collection of Rs 252 crore.

The critical reception of the film was mixed, with the cinematography and acting thought to be compelling. The storyline attracted criticism for attempting to recast established history. Supporters of the film have praised it for showing what they say is an overlooked aspect of Kashmir’s history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the film.

What Has IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Said?

During the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on Monday, IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’ “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

