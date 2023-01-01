Tiger Shroff Teases Action-Packed BTS Video from Sets of Eagle; Video Goes Viral

Tiger Shroff is a true-blue action hero. Known for performing high-octane stunts, the actor exudes a certain kind of charisma when he is on the screen. With films like Heropanti and Baaghi under his belt, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to adding another feather in his cap with a film titled Eagle. For the same, the producers have roped in action director Anbu Arivu who has supervised action in Yash’s blockbuster film KGF 2. In his recent Instagram post, the Student Of The Year 2 actor teased a BTS video from the sets.

On Saturday, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a video which showed the actor in the midst of adrenaline-pumping fight sequences. He can be seen throwing punches and kicks in various segments. For the caption, the actor wrote, “I hate violence… but grateful to have made a living out of it."

Impressed by Tiger’s form, one of his fans wrote, “I love your violence. Have a rocking 2023 bro. You deserve every bit of it. This takes a lot of hard-work, dedication and sweat which we can see or even imagine. Love you bidu!" Another one commented, “East, West, Tiger Sir is the best!" Someone else stated, “Wow really action hero. Sabka Baap. Action God of India!"

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action movie Heropanti 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, he has projects such as Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The actor will also star in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Screw Dheela. The movie would boasts action sequences, glamour, and romance. It will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Jug Jug Jeeyo fame Varun Sood.

