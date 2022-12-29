Home » News » Entertainment » Tunisha Sharma Prayer Service To Take Place In Punjab A Day After Her 21st Birth Anniversary

Tunisha Sharma Prayer Service To Take Place In Punjab A Day After Her 21st Birth Anniversary

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. The actress' family will be hosting a prayer meeting in her memory in Punjab.

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 13:05 IST

A prayer meet remembering Tunisha Sharma to be held in Punjab.
A prayer service in memory of Tunisha Sharma will be held in Punjab on January 5, a day after what was to be her 21st birthday. The television actress, who died by suicide on December 24, was cremated earlier this week in Mumbai. While the police are investigating her death, her family has reportedly decided to host a prayer meet in a Gurudwara in Punjab.

According to India Today, an invite to Tunisha’s prayer meeting is now doing the rounds of social media. In the invite read, the family wrote, “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that our beloved Tunisha Sharma left for her heavenly abode on 24th December 2022. Bhog and Antim Ardas for the eternal peace of the departed soul, will be held on Thursday, 5th January 2022. At Gurudwara Shri Guru Arjun Dev Ji, Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, Punjab from 12 noon to 1 pm followed by Guru Ka Langar."

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Actor Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter. He was taken into police custody for four days at first. On Wednesday evening, Sheezan appeared at the Vasai Court and his police custody was extended by two days.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

