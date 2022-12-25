Tunisha Sharma's Ali Baba Co-Star Sheezan Khan Arrested For Alleged Abetment To Suicide

Hours after Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested. Reportedly, the actor was arrested by Waliv police on Saturday and has been accused of abetment to suicide. Sheezan Khan’s arrest comes hours after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint accusing him of abetment to suicide. The actor was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested.

“Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this," ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said after Sheezan’s arrest as quoted by Times Now News.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has also reported that Tunisha’s death case will be investigated from both angles, murder and suicide. “TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Police will investigate it from the angle of both murder and suicide. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time: Waliv Police," a Tweet by ANI read.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Following this, she worked in several television shows including Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actress also played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

