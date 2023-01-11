Tunisha Wasn’t Depressed, Sheezan’s Family Gave Her Wrong Medicines, Claims Lawyer

A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in co-star Tunisha Sharma’s death case. The court further adjourned the matter till January 13.

Opposing Khan’s bail plea, advocate Tarun Sharma, appearing for the Sharma family, claimed that Tunisha was not depressed and Sheezan’s family was giving her the wrong medicine, which he claimed was being prescribed by someone from Jaipur.

The lawyer also claimed that Sheezan’s family was keeping Tunisha away from her mother. “The photos shown by Sheezan’s family show the same," he told the court.

“She was not in depression, rather she liked to be neat and clean. Sheezan’s lawyer is misleading by calling it depression," advocate Tarun Sharma told the court.

The lawyer further claimed that Sheezan has deleted his chat history and was not forthcoming with information after Tunisha was found dead.

“Sheezan is constantly changing his statement…his mobile is very important evidence for the police..his statement is now to be recorded before a magistrate… In this case, if Sheezan is granted bail, he can tamper with evidence," said the lawyer.

On Tuesday, Sheezan’s lawyers told the court that Tunisha was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app and was in his company between December 21 and 23, just before her death.

Referring to the claim, the Sharma family’s lawyer raised questions about the availability of information with Sheezan’s counsel this early in the investigation and said, “how did Sheejan’s lawyer come to know that Tunisha talked to Ali on the day of suicide?… The investigation is just starting and after the investigation, many more things have to be done."

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show, Ali Baba on December 24, 2022. A day after Tunisha’s death, her mother accused her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

Ever since Sheezan Khan’s arrest, his and Tunisha’s family have levelled several allegations against each other. While Vanita Sharma blamed Sheezan for her daughter’s death, the latter’s sister also alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the Ali Baba co-stars to get married.

