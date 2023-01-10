Urfi Javed Takes a Dig At Politician Chitra Wagh, Calls Her 'Meri Saasu' Days After Nudity Complaint

Urfi Javed has taken a fresh dig at politician Chaitra Wagh days after the latter filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly spreading nudity. Urfi took to her Twitter account and slammed Chaitra with her one-liners. In one of her Tweets, Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, “Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu." Another of her Tweets read, “Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai, Chitra tai great hai." “Chitra tai Meri khaas hai, Future me hone wali saas hai," Urfi wrote in her third Tweet. However, the politician has not reacted to Urfi’s comments as of now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes days after Chaitra Wagh filed a complaint against Urfi and demanded her arrest for allegedly ‘indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai’. “What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion," the politician Tweeted.

Later, Urfi also gave her a befitting reply and penned down a long post. She called Chaitra ‘dumb’ and argued that the definition of vulgarity or nudity differs from person to person. “There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can’t send me to jail," she wrote.

“These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," Urfi added.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here