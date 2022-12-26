Vaani Kapoor Gears Up For Her Debut US Tour, To Groove On Her Hit Songs From Shamshera and War

Shamshera might have not been able to create ripples at the box office but actor Vaani Kapoor has a lot to be excited about. She is looking forward to headlining two films next year – a Dinesh Vijan project and an untitled film. And later this week, she is all set to kick-start her debut USA tour. It will begin on December 31 and the three-city tour will see her entertaining the US audience during the holiday season and making them groove to her moves on her hit songs.

Vaani will be performing in Dallas, Atlanta and New Jersey to chartbusters like Fitoor from Shamshera, Ghungroo from War (2019), Nashe Si Chad Gayi from Befikre (2016), Sakhiyan from Bell Bottom (2021) and others. Sharing her excitement about the same, the 34-year-old says, “As an actor, one always looks forward to doing such tours because I have been fascinated by how some of the biggest stars of our country have enthralled audiences at packed venues in several world cities."

Advertisement

Happy to be connecting with the Indian diaspora and her international audiences, Vaani remarks, “The Hindi film industry is hugely loved by people across the globe and our songs and dances, which are so intrinsic to our culture and unique to our films, have a massive fan following. That for me is the most interesting part as ultimately, it is all about the connection [we share] with our fans. The love that they give drives us."

Talking about representing the Indian film industry in the USA, she says, “I feel blessed that I’m going to represent my country through this US tour and I hope people dance with me and soak in the spirit of our songs which are so joyous! As equally important as the performances is also the opportunity to meet and connect with the wonderful fans as without their love, all this would not be possible."

Advertisement

The actor, who began her career with a noteworthy performance in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), feels rather elated and lucky to already have a slew of hit numbers as part of her body of work in a career spanning nine years. “I’m really fortunate to have had superhit songs in my career because I’m now going to fulfil a huge dream of mine - dancing on my chartbusters at my very own maiden US tour. It seems so surreal and I’m still pinching myself that I have, as an actor, got the opportunity to entertain people across the world," exclaims Vaani. ​

Read all the Latest Showsha News here