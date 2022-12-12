Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Told 'You're More Like South Indian Hero'; Karan Johar Says 'He's Dying...'

Ten years ago, Varun Dhawan had made his blockbuster debut along with other debutants like Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s college drama Student Of The Year. Later, the actor went on to feature in films like Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Kalank to name a few. His most recent horror-comedy flick Bhediya was also well-received by the audience. However, now the actor wants to do regional films after being told that he is “more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero."

At the roundtable hosted by Galatta Plus, Karan Johar pointed out Varun Dhawan’s keenness to do a South film. He said, “He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping." Concurring with this, Karthi added, “He (Varun) has already mentioned his interest and work there."

Advertisement

Responding to the two of them, Varun Dhawan expressed, “We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do. I would love to do it because I have never seen a distinction. I grew up with my father (who) in the morning would show me Tamil and Telugu films. Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don’t know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan."

The conversation took a hilarious turn when Varun Dhawan was posed with the question about the number of opportunities from South that would come his way. Hinting at Dulquer Salmaan, Varun quipped, “He is a producer. Maybe, he can give it." To this, Dulquer said, “I can’t afford you."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here