Varun Dhawan Spots Tiger During Jungle Safari; His Hilarious Caption Leaves Arjun Kapoor Impressed

Varun Dhawan has joined the list of celebrities who have taken a leisurely vacation ahead of the new year. The Main Tera Hero actor accompanied his wife Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor earlier this week for his getaway that was also joined by Malaika Arora. While there is still some time left to ring for new year, Varun Dhawan seemed to be enjoying a wildlife Safari as it is evident from his latest social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan posted a selfie video on Saturday in which he captured himself riding in an open-air jeep and also captured a wild Tiger pacing menacingly on the sandy terrain. The actor also passed a smile in the clip and gave an interesting caption for the video. While he used the song ‘Hakuna Matata’ from the famous Disney film The Lion King, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, “When the (wolf) emoji meets the (tiger) emoji". The wolf emoji is a reference to his most recent film Bhediya.

Following this viral clip, several celebs lauded the actor for the caption and his fans couldn’t get enough of his wild adventure. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Nice caption ya" Singer Antara Mitra wrote, “What sighting(with heart eyes emojis)" Elli Avram wrote, “Wow!!" Film-maker Zoya Akhtar responded with the heart eye emojis. On the other hand, one of Varun Dhawan’s fans wrote, “I hope y’all didn’t howl together!" Another one commented, “Tumhari smile mein jo Darr hai woh mujhe pata hai(laughing and crying emoji)" Someone also said, “Classic!" A fan stated, “Two Tigers(with fire emojis)".

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It told the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

