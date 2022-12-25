Vicky Kaushal On Plight Of Bollywood Films At the Box Office, Says, 'Achchi Film Banao...'

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera has been out for some time now and has been widely received by critics and the audience. Released on a popular OTT streaming platform, the film marked Vicky Kaushal’s fourth OTT film after Love per Square Foot, Lust Stories, and Sardar Udham Singh. Talking about the state of Bollywood films at the box office, the Uri actor expressed in his recent interview that the audience has made it clear that they would only watch good films irrespective of genre or big movie stars.

While speaking with Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal explained, “I think good films are working. People, in fact, have made it very simple. If you see the graph, they’ve made it so simple, that if the film resonates with them, no matter what the language, genre or scale is, they will give it a lot of love. The audience has made it very simple, that humein picture acchhi lagni chaahiye."

Advertisement

Further emphasizing his point, the Masaan actor went on to quote examples of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Drishyam 2 and RRR and stated, “You see a Bhool Bhulaiya (2), KGF (2) or RRR, Drishyam (2), none of them fall in the same box, they’re neither the same language, genre nor the scale, they didn’t even have the same marketing plan. Even three year ago it was directly proportional, app jitni marketing karoge, utni aapki film chalegi, but it’s not like that anymore. Today, if people like a film, they just take it up. So, I think we’re living in times where they’re clearly and simply told us that acchhi picture banao, we’ll give it all our love."

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera revolved around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. It also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Now Vicky Kaushal would be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of former field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which is titled Sam Bahadur. Besides that, the actor also has untitled movies lined up with Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here