Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Being 'Nervous' Around SRK on First Day of Jawan, Says 'He Is a Very Big...'

Vijay Sethupathi has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Atlee’s Jawan. The action entertainer has been in the news ever since the film’s inception. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the much-awaited film, while Shah Rukh Khan will play the protagonist. Moviegoers are anticipating the face-off between the two with bated breath. Speaking about his on-set relationship with SRK, the South superstar has now gone on to praise his co-star and revealed that he was made to feel at ease from the start.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that working with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan was an amazing experience since the superstar was “kind and sweet," which helped Sethupathi feel at ease during the shoot. Vijay also stated that though he was nervous on the initial day, Shah Rukh made him ‘very comfortable’. He also recalled how Shah Rukh was always encouraging him to talk about scenes with him.

“He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day because he is a very big artist, but he made me very comfortable. He didn’t have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir," Sethupathi revealed.

Jawan, which is set to be released on June 2, will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Meanwhile, even before the release of his Bollywood debut film, Mumbaikar, Vijay Sethupathi has signed a slew of Hindi films. He is also collaborating with Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna on Amazon’s streaming show Farzi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen next in the much-anticipated film Pathaan, in which he will star as the titular spy. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. It is all set to hit the silver screen on January 25.

