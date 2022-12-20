Home » News » Entertainment » Vijay Varma on Playing Sasya from SHE: 'It was Deeply Embarrassing to Utter Those Words'

Vijay Varma on Playing Sasya from SHE: 'It was Deeply Embarrassing to Utter Those Words'

Vijay Varma says assuming the 'obscene personality' of Sasya in the web series She was a challenge, but he had to stay committed to the character.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 17:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijay Varma in the role of Sasya from the web series She.
Vijay Varma in the role of Sasya from the web series She.

While Vijay Varma is somebody who has time and again nailed grey characters, he often gets widely embarrassed for the traits of the roles he plays. Today he is popular all over the country having played dark and shady roles which have brought him love and appreciation. Yet, playing grey characters might not be so exciting for him at times. We have seen Vijay play negative roles in films like ‘Darlings’ where he played the role of Hamza, and in the web series She.

While talking about if he ever gets worried that the audience would not like him for playing a nasty character, he says, “I can tell that people can differentiate between the actor and the character. Thankfully we are no longer in the ’80s, so I won’t be Ranjeet for the rest of my life. I have no reason to believe that people will not hate me outside of my work… but you know I get to play these juicy parts and I am not complaining."

During a recent roundtable conversation, Vijay talked about his character in Darlings. “I try to hold onto something in these characters that I resonate with, like with Hamza I found out that he’s an alcoholic, he’s an abusive person, not nice to anybody, everybody dislikes him etc. But he is very loyal to his wife, he just comes back to his wife, he wants to eat the food that she cooks etc… So these are some traits you like in the character because in the script it’s written. But you try to find traits that resonate with you and work with them."

Talking about his character in SHE, he says, “In SHE, I played a character called Sasya who is very diabolical and has an extremely obscene personality. It took me a long time to break the inhibitions. It’s just so embarrassing to be this person in front of 50 people every day. It was deeply embarrassing to utter those words, and look at my co-character in a certain way. And I had to do all of it, because I felt like that’s the character, that’s how it will come alive and that’s how it will translate."

Currently, Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.

first published: December 20, 2022, 17:53 IST
