Home » News » Entertainment » Vishal Bhardwaj Gets Shout-out from Apple's CEO Tim Cook for Ishaan Khatter Starrer Fursat

Vishal Bhardwaj Gets Shout-out from Apple's CEO Tim Cook for Ishaan Khatter Starrer Fursat

The 30-minute film, which has been released on YouTube, stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 12:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Vishal Bhardwaj gets a shoutout from Tik Cook for his short film Fursat.
Vishal Bhardwaj gets a shoutout from Tik Cook for his short film Fursat.

Vishal Bhardwaj did something out-of-the-box with his Ishaan Khatter starrer short film Fursat as it was completely shot on an Apple Iphone. While the film managed to garner praise from the fans, Apple CEO Tim Cook is the latest addition to the list as he hailed Bhardwaj for making such a visually-enticing experience. Cook also gave a shoutout to the Haider filmmaker for his efforts.

On Sunday, Tim Cook took to his Twitter handle to share the link to the short film as well as a note. It read, “Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone." Vishal Bhardwaj promptly responded with gratitude. He tweeted back, “I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several netizens were impressed with Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest creation. One of them wrote, “Didn’t find the option for subtitles but great watching. Depth of some scenes captured is amazing, great music too." Another one said, “Thanks for making all of us Proud Sir. Lots of love and respect Vishal Sir." Someone else tweeted, “it’s a beautifully made film, don’t even need to speak the language to understand it and that is what makes it Amazing!"

RELATED NEWS

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, Fursat also featured Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. It depicted the story of a man overtly-obsessed with the idea of meddling with time and controlling the future that he puts at stake his most dearest thing ever. The 30-minute long film was entirely shot on an iPhone and was released last Friday.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 06, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 12:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Grammy Awards 2023: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo Among Best Dressed Stars

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments