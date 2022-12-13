Home » News » Entertainment » Kashmir Files Selected In 'Official Selection’ Category for Switzerland International Film Festival

Kashmir Files Selected In 'Official Selection’ Category for Switzerland International Film Festival

Vivek Agnihotri's cinematic marvel The Kashmir Files has been selected as the official selection at the Switzerland International Film Festival.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 15:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir files gets selected at Switzerland International Film Festival.
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir files gets selected at Switzerland International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s box office wonder The Kashmir Files is unstoppable. While the film is about one complete year of the magnificence glory that it garnered, it still is achieving milestones. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘Official Selection’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival".

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect 340.92 crores worldwide and without doubt, the film is the biggest film of this year.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier today, Vivek Agnihotri congratulated SS Rajamouli and the entire team of RRR for getting two nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Agnihotri took to his official Twitter account and wrote “Congratulations to my all time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema."

RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the Golden Globe nominations which were announced on Monday, December 12. The film has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Besides this, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

Advertisement

Apart from this, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot the Vaccine war. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 13, 2022, 15:53 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 15:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Looks Smouldering In Lilac Bralette And Skirt With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Set Internet On Fire With Their Sensuous Moves In 'Besharam Rang', Check Out The Hot Stills