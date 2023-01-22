Vivek Agnihotri's 'Sunday is Made' Thanks to This Video of Rahul Gandhi Explaining Flying a Plane

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is fairly active on Twitter and vocal about his opinions. The Kashmir Files director seemed to get sarcastic on Sunday as he shared a video of Rahul Gandhi explaining the concept of flying while giving an interview during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi says that his father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was a pilot, and he learnt about flying from him.

The video was from an interview with Siddharth Aalambayan, where he asked Rahul about being a pilot. Siddharth confessed that he wanted to be a pilot, and then Rahul explained that he learnt flying from his father. He shared, “Flying is partially about flying an aeroplane. But it’s much more about an approach and an attitude." Rahul also added, “My father told me one line. He said, ‘Always fly the plane, never let the plane fly you.'"

He also spoke about seeing things from a higher viewpoint and a larger perspective as a result of his training as a pilot. “From the drone you can see, right," Rahul Gandhi asks as he looks up for the drone. “So that’s the mindset, from there everything begins."

Vivek Agnihotri shared the clip and wrote, “My Sunday is made. I am flying already. Are you?" His tweet met with many funny meme as responses in the comment section. Take a look:

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday. The yatra is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with hoisting of national flag at Congress headquarters by Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files has re-released in theatres, becoming the “Only film to release twice in one year of release."

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles. It was based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir exodus which took place in the 1990s. It depicted the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of the Kashmiri pandits.

