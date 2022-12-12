Home » News » Entertainment » Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Honored as Golden Film of Indian Cinema By Indian Television Awards

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Honored as Golden Film of Indian Cinema By Indian Television Awards

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 16:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee.

Everyone is well aware of the kind of impact that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has created. Despite being mired in controversies, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing in 2022. Now the film has added another feather to it’s cap as the Indian Television Awards (ITA) honored it as the Golden Film of Indian Cinema. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has also been appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee.

While expressing his thankful gesture, the director shared on his social media, “Thank you @TheITA_Official for giving Golden award to #TheKashmirFiles. This is people’s film. I m just the medium. We dedicate this award to all Kashmiri Hindu victims of Genocide. This award for #TheKashmirFiles being honoured as the Golden Film of Indian cinema is dedicated to all the victims of religious terrorism. @TheITA_Official #KashmirHinduGenocide."

Advertisement

Moreover, the director also shared his delight for ‘The Kashmir Files’ being featured on the official Golden Globes website, writing “#TheKashmirFiles features on official @goldenglobes site. But official GOI Indian Awards #IFFI call it #PnV. The Kashmir Files (India) | Golden Globes."

RELATED NEWS

The filmmaker has recently been appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee as per the order issued by the state’s cultural affairs department.

Advertisement

While The Kashmir Files is on a content spree of collecting recognition, the filmmaker has started the shooting of his next, ‘The Vaccine War’ which is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi.

The Kashmir Files has also been in the news recently over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks stating the piece of work was a ‘vulgar propaganda’ at the IFFI Awards 2022 in Goa.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 16:57 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 16:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Melts Hearts With Ravishing Photos From Maldives Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Bright Pink Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Racy Bikinis