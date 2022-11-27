When Arjun Rampal Revealed His Daughters' Cute Reaction To Him Being Voted 'Most Desirable'

Arjun Rampal is a devoted father to his daughters Mahikaa and Myra and son Arik. Although Arjun Rampal keeps his personal life private, his family pictures on social media show his strong bond with his children. As Arjun celebrates his 50th birthday today, we go back in time to when his daughters asked him what 'desirable' meant after he was named the 'most desirable man in India' in 2012.

In a 2013 interview, Arjun talked openly about his daughters' sweet and innocent query. His daughters Mahikaa and Myra who were 10 and 7 years old at the time, had the cutest question for their father, who was named “the most desirable man in India" for the year 2012. They clearly had no idea what the word desirable meant as children and went straight to their father to clear their doubts.

“I explained that their mom (Mehr Jessia) found me desirable, which is why she married me, and that one day they would find someone desirable and marry him," Arjun was quoted by Filmfare. The girls asked an even cuter question after laughing innocently at the justification, “So the whole of India wants to marry you?"

When asked by Times of India what he believed made a man desirable in addition to his appearance, Arjun responded, “It is a combination of looks, aura, success, the energies that one gives out, the person you are and the person you feel like that makes you “desirable." When the outside world sees you as a man who is responsible for himself and his family, as a man who is fit and sensitive, your desirability increases."

Arjun Rampal was most recently seen in the film Dhaakad, in which he co-starred with Kangana Ranaut. His next appearance will be in Ramesh Thete's periodic drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor is currently also working on several projects, including Penthouse, Mystery of Tattoo, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

