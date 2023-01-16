Will Jacob Elordi Replace Henry Cavill as Superman? Here's What We Know

It was in October last year when Warner Bros announced that James Gunn and Peter Safron were officially named the co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studious. This meant that the newly appointed duo will now oversee the future production of the studio along with designing the 10-year plan for all DC adaptations. One of the shocking decisions that came with the news was that actor Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in the DCEU at all. After the update was made public, fans are wondering who might take the mantle of the superhero next. Amidst this, there are a number of theories circulating online, one that claims Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi might appear as the new Man of Steel online. Here’s everything that you need to know:

Is Jacob Elordi replacing Henry Cavill?

After the reports of Jacob Elordi’s replacing Henry Cavill surfaced online, James Gunn took to social media to clear the air and explain the situation. The director revealed that the casting has not been finalized yet, hence Jacob Elordi replacing Henry Cavill isn’t official. “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,” he wrote.

Henry Cavill announces exit as Superman

After James Gunn announced that he is writing a new Superman film about the Man of Steel’s younger days, it was also confirmed that Henry Cavill won’t return as the man in the cape. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Henry Cavill dropped just weeks after announcing return to role

The actor was dropped as Superman just a week after announcing his return to the role in October, which was prior to the hiring of the new co-chairmen. “This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” Cavill added in his statement.

Henry Cavill has a scope in DCEU

Though Cavill has departed as Superman, he is still associated with the studio. The actor in a subsequent tweet confirmed that he has a slate ready to go with DC. “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” he wrote.

Henry Cavill’s last feature as Superman

Henry Cavill’s last appearance as Superman remains to be in Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock’s led superhero film Black Adam. In a surprising cameo, the two heroes were seen having a friendly chat with each other.

