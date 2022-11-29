Willow's Ron Howard Speaks About Jon Kasdan as the Showrunner of George Lucas’ Willow

Decades after George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film Willow captured viewers’ imaginations globally, the world of Willow is set to rise again with an all-new action-adventure sequel of the same name, starting November 30. The series is set 20 years after the film was released. Introducing a new generation of viewers to the magic and wonder of the fantasy-adventure film, the new series will see Warwick Davis reprising the titular role of Willow Ufgood, the aspiring sorcerer who is now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people.

Joining Davis is Joanne Whaley as Queen Sorsha, Dempsey Bryk as Prince Airk, Ruby Cruz as Prince Airk’s sister, and Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chada-Patel in other prominent roles. Written and executive produced by showrunner Jonathan Kasdan with Ron Howard as executive producer, the series walks a tonal line between epic fantasy, comedy, and a reverence for the original with a contemporary edge.

Advertisement

Talking about having Jonathan as the Showrunner of the new series, Ron Howard said, “Jon Kasdan loved the blend of humor, magic, and adventure that existed in the original movie, and he knew how to apply his sometimes-Gonzo sense of things in a way that fits with this world and these characters, so it was a great creative progression."

Along with Jonathan, the series is also written by John Bickerstaff, Julia Cooperman, Bob Dolman, Hannah Friedman, Rayna McClendon, Wendy Mericle, and Stu Selonick with Kathy Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Willow was not believed to be a big hit when it was released in the 1980s. However, it eventually became a cult classic which a massive fan following.

Advertisement

~ Catch the non-stop adventure and magic of Willow in English and Hindi only on Disney+ Hotstar~

Read all the Latest Showsha News here