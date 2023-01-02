Home » News » Entertainment » Yeh Hain Mohabbatein Star Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys Own House At The Age Of 15; Says 'Words Can't...'

Yeh Hain Mohabbatein Star Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys Own House At The Age Of 15; Says 'Words Can't...'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Ruhaanika Dhawan bought an expensive house at the age of 15. She says, "I’ve check marked a big dream today."

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 14:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Ruhaanika Dhawan is extremely happy after buying a swanky house.
Ruhaanika Dhawan is extremely happy after buying a swanky house.

Child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan who has remained a fan’s favourite through her performances in television shows like Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has revealed that she has bought a swanky house with the help of her mother. Not only that, she also gave a sneak peek of her latest achievement.

On Sunday, Ruhaanika Dhawan took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her luxurious house. In the first pic, the 15-year old actress can be seen holding keys to her new establishment in a stylish white and black outfit. Another picture showed her posing with her father right at the footsteps and then on the couch. Along with the snaps, she also penned an endearing note to express her gratitude to everyone. Her caption read, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and l’m extremely Grateful… I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own." This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

Advertisement

She continued in her note, “Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it.Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder.So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit." Ruhaanika also shared a slew of pictures on Her Instagram stories as well posing with her parents outside the apartment building.

RELATED NEWS

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her parents in her new house.

Ruhaanika Dhawan shares picture of her new apartment building.

Ruhaanika Dhawan posing with her parents.

Besides her successful acting stints in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, the actress has also been featured as a cameo in Salman Khan and Daisy Shah’s film Jai Ho and Sunny Deol’s ambitions sequel Ghayal 2.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 02, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated: January 02, 2023, 14:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday And Other Celebrities Welcome New Year 2023

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week