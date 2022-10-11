900-m-long 'Majestic' Lok With 'Shiv Stories': What's Mahakal Corridor PM Will Launch in Ujjain Today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate to the nation the first phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ (corridor) in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of ‘Mahakal Lok’ has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

As the city decks up ahead of the PM’s visit and the subsequent launch, News18 explains what the corridor entails:

900-M Corridor, Spreads Around Rudrasagar Lake

The more than 900-metre-long ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official told PTI.

Two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple’s entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said.

‘Majestic’ Mahakal Lok

A majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the ‘Shiv Puran’ are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the official said.

The pedestrian corridor is dotted with 108 murals and 93 statues depicting stories related to Lord Shiva, such as Shiv Vivah, Tripurasur Vadh, Shiv Puran, and Shiv Tandav Swaroop. There are also 128 convenience points, eateries and shopping joints, florists, handicraft stores, etc. along this pedestrian corridor.

Increase Annual Footfall

Under the plan, the Mahakaleshwar temple premises of around 2.82 hectares is being increased to 47 hectares, which will be developed in two phases by the Ujjain district administration. This will include the 17 hectares of Rudrasagar lake. The project is expected to increase annual footfall in the city from the current 1.50 crore to nearly three crore.

Ahead of the visit, decentralised parking has been provided at various entry points and vehicular movement into the expanded temple area has been restricted. Facilities like ticketing kiosks have been provided at the entry plaza.

What Will be Expanded in 2nd Phase?

The second phase, pegged at Rs 310.22 crore, includes expansion of the eastern and northern fronts of the temple. It also includes development of various areas of Ujjain city, such as Maharajwada, Mahal Gate, Hari Phatak Bridge, Ramghat façade, and Begam Bagh Road. Buildings in Maharajwada will be redeveloped and connected to the Mahakal temple campus, while a heritage dharamshala and Kumbh museum will be built.

