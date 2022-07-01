A '1978 Coup' Comes Back to Haunt Pawar's Power: News18 Explains a Maha Rebellion Similar to Shinde's

The decision of dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with nearly 50 MLAs, including 39 from the Shiv Sena, has reminded many of a similar coup led by NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra in 1978.

Pawar defeated the Vasantrao Patil government in 1978 to become Maharashtra’s youngest chief minister, with support from the Janata Party, the state’s former avatar of the BJP, and several other smaller parties.

The coup was the first of its kind in the state’s political history. The rebel group was led by Pawar, who had succeeded in destabilising the Vasantdada Patil government - formed when two splinter groups of the Congress joined forces - and becoming the youngest chief minister in India at the age of 38.

How Did the Coup Take Place?

Following the end of the Emergency in 1977, the Congress split into two factions: the Congress (I), led by Indira Gandhi, and the Congress (Urs), led by then-Karnataka Chief Minister D Devraj Urs. However, following the 1978 Maharashtra Assembly elections, both parties joined forces and formed a government led by Vasantdada Patil.

The Patil government was shaky because it had a razor-thin majority of only four seats. The opposition introduced a no-confidence motion. Sharad Pawar, the then-industries minister, initially supported the government in order to help it survive the motion.

On July 18, 1978, Pawar surprised everyone by going to the governor and submitting a letter about his 38 MLAs forming a new group. He also submitted letters of support from other parties, as well as one regarding his election as the legislature party leader. Pawar was then invited to take over as chief minister by the governor. Pawar took the oath of office while the assembly session was still in session.

The coup contributed to Pawar’s image as a Maratha strongman.

Former Rebel Leader Recalls the Series of Events

In a report by Indian Express, Krishnarao Bhegde, 87, recalled the series of events. He was a member of the rebel group at the time. Bhegde said that during the 1978 rebellion, people like Pawar, Govindrao Adik, and Prataprao Bhosale were at the forefront of the rebellion.

“Today, the split in the Shiv Sena seems to be on the Hindutva issue. Also, the rebel Shiv Sainiks are raising the issue of humiliating treatment by NCP…," Bhegde told IE.

According to Bhegde, the main reason the rebels decided to leave the government in 1978 was the “humiliating" treatment they received. According to him, Congress deputy chief minister Nashikrao Tirpude openly criticised chief minister Patil, Pawar, and his mentor Yeshwantrao Chavan, and that Tirpude was saying things that didn’t sit well with Pawar and his close aides. Pawar was a Vasantdada Patil group minister, Bhegde said.

Bhegde said in the report that discontent with the government had been brewing for three to four months, and that the discussion about forming another group and collaborating with opposition parties like the Janata Party, Peasants and Workers Party, and CPM lasted for that period.

Then, he said, on July 18, 1978, during the monsoon session of the assembly, Pawar went to the governor and submitted a letter regarding his 38 MLAs forming a new group. He also submitted letters of support from other parties, as well as one regarding his election as the legislature party leader. Pawar was then invited to take over as chief minister by the governor. Pawar took the oath of office while the assembly session was still in session, Bhegde recalled.

During that time, Bhegde claimed, Pawar did not approach him, but his close aides persuaded him of the importance of forming a separate group and establishing “our own" government. “I don’t recall Pawar or any of the other MLAs meeting with me." We were not addressed individually, but rather in groups. We kept in touch with Pawar’s close associates," he told the Indian Express.

History Comes Back to Haunt?

Shinde’s revolt appears to be a page from Pawar’s playbook. Shinde was dissatisfied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

He claimed that the NCP and Congress wanted to “finish off" Sena and demanded that Uddhav Thackeray leave the “unholy" coalition. With the MLAs’ support growing, he eventually rose to the position of chief minister.

