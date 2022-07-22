A Movement, a Group & a Feeling: How Sri Lanka's 'Aragalaya' Perfectly Represents Nation's 'Struggle'

“We need a change and we are the change," protester Nilu told the AFP after the demonstration against the corrupt regime in Sri Lanka reached its 100th day on July 17. The movement has forced one president from office, and the world is keenly watching if it will turn its sights on his successor as the country’s economic crisis continues.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency. His mismanagement is blamed for Sri Lanka’s financial turmoil, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.

The campaign to oust Rajapaksa, organised mainly through posts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, drew people from across Sri Lanka’s often unbridgeable ethnic divides. United by economic hardships, minority Tamils and Muslims joined the majority Sinhalese to demand the ouster of the once-powerful Rajapaksa clan.

Advertisement

It began as a two-day protest on April 9, when tens of thousands of people set up camp in front of Rajapaksa’s office — a crowd so much larger than the organisers’ expectations that they decided to stay on. And a word used to describe the faceless movement - Aragalaya - may be the best way to describe it. News18 explains what it means:

What Is Aragalaya?

The Sinhalese word for “struggle," aragalaya, is widely used to describe the daily gathering of people at Colombo’s Galle Face Green, which began with the demand that Gotabaya resign as President and make way for a new dispensation, according to reports.

In its most basic sense, aragalaya also captures the daily struggle of individual Sri Lankans to find food, fuel, and medicines, uniting them all in a “janatha aragalaya" — a people’s struggle, a report by the Indian Express states. It has largely been devoid of a leader, though some individuals have spoken on behalf of the group on occasion. It also communicated through social media.

Is the Aragalaya Happy With Ranil?

Advertisement

After Ranil’s crackdown on the protests at Galle Face, the Aragalaya spoke out - and alleged the new PM is planning a brutal State repression to end the demonstrations.

And some sections of the movement— which drew participation from students to professionals, trade unions to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna — have signalled that they will not accept a leader who defends the status quo, the IE report stated. The aragalaya rejects Ranil Wickremesinghe, new President, as he belongs to an ‘ancient regime’.

They Helped Rally Support

Advertisement

A Reuters report - How a band of activists helped bring down Sri Lanka’s government - reports how Aragalaya members reached out directly to opposition political parties, trade unions and student unions, including the influential Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), in order to bolster support.

The Aragalaya group also asked volunteers to visit thousands of homes across parts of Colombo, including middle-class government housing estates, some within walking distance of the main protest site.

“I think it is the most unprecedented gathering in this country. Full stop," Ruwanthie de Chickera, a playwright who is part of the core group of Aragalaya activists, had told Reuters.

Advertisement

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.