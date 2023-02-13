AI to Soon Assist Indian Army in Threat Assessment: The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Military Explained

Artificial intelligence will soon assist the Indian Army in analysing threats during operations, particularly in sensitive areas such as Jammu and Kashmir. As per official communication, the Ministry of Defence intends to provide the army with AI-based threat assessment software that can be linked to national databases like UIDAI and MoRTH. This software will be used to “follow vehicular movement, monitor online presence of persons, including on social media platforms, and derive links and trends." Read more on the story here

What Will the Programme Do?

As earlier reported by News18, the programme will aid the army in tracking and anticipating occurrences, and the reason for purchasing such software is because operations necessitate a thorough threat assessment.

Details of threat assessments are not yet shared with security forces or law enforcement agencies, but only restricted information is available in the form of registers, both at company operating base (COB) levels and with other headquarters.

What is Artificial Intelligence

The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications, according to a report by Tech Target.

AI in Indian Military

As per a report by Analytics India Mag, among other things, the Indian Army has employed AI for facial recognition, language translation, remotely-operated weapon stations, robotic mine detectors, and intrusion detection systems.

The majority of India’s sensitive borders run through the Himalayas, from Kashmir in the north to Sikkim in the east. The Indian Army intends to exploit the potential of AI in such crucial places in order to empower the infantry to carry out their tasks in a much easier and faster manner, the 2022 report had said.

Use in Other Countries

Because AI has a dual-use capability, any advancements in its research and deployment for civilian purposes can also be applied to their military counterparts, says an ORF report by Shimona Mohan, a research assistant in the Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology (CSST) at ORF.

The Israeli army, the report says, has used facial recognition software that is employed to unlock mobile phones and automatically tag friends in photos shared on social media, to find and follow Palestinian military objectives.

The Ukrainian defence ministry employs the same technique to identify potentially clandestine or deceased Russian personnel. Azerbaijan has deployed AI-based computer vision programmes for self-driving cars like Tesla to navigate autonomous unmanned aerial aircraft (UAVs) in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Algorithms like those that customise what-to-watch lists for individual users on streaming platforms are expected to become part of the armed forces’ cognitive equipment to advise soldiers in communications-denied or resource-constrained settings in the United States, the report says.

The Future of AI in Military Ops

Nations recognise AI as a force multiplier in military operations, providing its users with an advantage over competitors by contextually processing large amounts of data; identifying trends, patterns, people, and objects of interest; piloting systems and processes in both critical and non-critical military functions; and predicting and recommending courses of action that may aid, or in some cases even replace, human decision-making in high-stakes, time-sensitive situations, Mohan argues in her report.

AI has the potential for defensive military applications as well, as it can be trained to recognise, detect, and neutralise dangerous software.

