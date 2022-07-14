And Then There Were... Here's How the Next UK Prime Minister is Being Chosen And Why It's Taking So Long

Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 but the United Kingdom will not get a new Prime Minister until September 5, that too without heading into popular elections. The race to replace scandal-mired Johnson started out with eight candidates and has now narrowed down to six. Eventually, the final two will clash in a runoff vote to emerge the Conservative Party leader and next Prime Minister of the UK.

Frontrunners are Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Here’s a look at how the next British PM is being chosen:

NOMINATION

Candidates putting themselves forward for the leadership contest must be nominated by other Conservative lawmakers. How many nominations they require is set out by the committee in charge of running the contest.

In 2019, it was increased to eight nominations to speed up the process. This time, candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes.

When nominations closed on July 12, eight Conservative lawmakers secured enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. The successful contenders included former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation had helped bring Boris Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.

ELIMINATIONS

Once nominations are finalised, Conservative lawmakers hold several rounds of votes to whittle down the field. Each time, they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person with the fewest votes is eliminated.

The first round of voting was held on July 13 when 358 Tory lawmakers crammed into a humid corridor in the British Parliament. Security staff made them hand over their phones to ensure secrecy before voting began.

The results narrowed down the field to six contenders. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak emerged the frontrunner with 88 votes, while his main rival Penny Mordaunt secured 67 votes to come in second place. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss got 50 votes. Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman also remain on the ballot.

The two candidates to be eliminated were former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, who failed to reach the threshold of 30 votes in the secret ballot.

The remaining contenders will now scramble to scoop up the two men’s supporters. Further rounds of voting will take place on July 14 and, if needed, next week.

THE FINAL TWO

Multiple rounds of voting will be held until there are two candidates remaining. Votes previously have been held every Tuesday and Thursday, but parliament is due to break for its six-week summer recess on July 21 so the process may have to be accelerated.

The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is scheduled to be announced September 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

This battle is likely to come down to Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. Former finance minister Sunak might be the most popular contender with his colleagues, but a YouGov poll of nearly 900 party members found Mordaunt was the favourite, beating any of the others in a run-off. She had a huge lead over Sunak, who fared badly against almost all his rivals, and is now the bookmakers’ favourite.

THE WINNER

The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. He or she does not have to call a snap election, but has the power to do so.

Whoever wins will face a daunting in-tray while having to rebuild public trust bruised by a series of scandals involving Boris Johnson, from the breaking of Covid-19 lockdown rules to appointing a lawmaker to government despite having been told of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Britain’s economy is facing rocketing inflation, high debt, and low growth, leaving people grappling with the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades. All this is set against the backdrop of an energy crunch exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which has sent fuel prices soaring.

Sunak has said it is not credible to offer more spending and lower taxes, saying he was offering honesty “not fairytales".

Polls suggest that while the Conservatives argue among themselves, they are falling significantly behind the main opposition Labour Party, although no election is scheduled for a couple of years.

