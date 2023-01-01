As 2023 Begins, A Glance at What Happened a 100 Years Ago: Time Travel to 1923

It’s 2023! The new year has begun, and the past three years have been marked historic events - a pandemic, a war, major global developments, technological innovations and more. But even a hundred years ago, equally ‘historic’ events were taking place. Here are some of them, as listed in a report by Historic Newspapers:
- The Soviet Union is founded on January 1, 1917.
- Britain’s railways are divided into four sections on January 1: the Great Western Railway, the London, Midland and Scottish Railway, the London North Eastern Railway, and the Southern Railway.
- India’s Swaraj party is founded on January 9.
- Juan de la Cievra makes the first gyroplane flight in Spain on January 9.
- The last US troops leave Germany on January 10, 1945.
- On January 11, French and Belgian troops occupy Ruhr to collect reparations.
- January 13: The United Kingdom and the United States reach an agreement to spread the repayment of their war debt over 62 years.
- The Fascist Voluntary Militia is formed on February 1st.
- On February 2, the United States and Central American countries sign a treaty.
- Communists and socialists are arrested in Italy on February 5.
- On February 8, a coal mine explosion in New Mexico kills 120 people.
- On February 10, for the first time, ink paste is manufactured.
- Tutankhamun’s burial chamber is opened on February 16, and the sarcophagus is discovered.
- Time magazine publishes its first issue on March 3rd.
- The United States withdraws its membership in the International Court of Justice on March 3.
- Lenin’s final article appears in Pravda on March 4.
- Montana and Nevada introduce pension legislation on March 5.
- The taxi drivers’ strike in Amsterdam ends on March 9.
- Lee de Forest screens sound-on-film moving pictures in New York City on March 13.
- Vladimir Lenin suffers his third stroke on March 15, 1917.
- March 21: US Foreign Minister Charles Hughes refuses to recognise the USSR.
- April 7: The first operation under local anaesthesia on a brain tumour is performed.
- Insulin becomes widely available for the treatment of diabetes on April 15.
- Poland annexes central Lithuania on April 18.
- April 19: A new Egyptian law grants men the right to vote, but only if they are soldiers.
- The general harbour strike in New York City begins on April 24.
- Wembley Stadium opens on April 28 in Wembley, London.
- May 1: Adolf Hitler, Ernst Rohm, and other Nazis attempt to disperse May Day protests.
- New York repeals prohibition on May 4.
- Belgian miners go on strike on May 7.
- Women wearing trousers are now legal in the United States as of May 28.
- Tommy Milton wins the Indianapolis 500 on May 30.
- The USSR and China exchange diplomats on May 31.
- The South Africa Indian Congress is founded on May 31.
- On June 9, Bulgarian King Boris III and Premier Stamboeliski are deposed.
- Harry Houdini escapes from a straight jacket while hanging upside down on June 12.
- The song ‘Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane’ is recorded on June 14.
- Belgium’s government falls on June 14.
- Arthur Havers wins the British Men’s Golf Open on June 15.
- On June 16, China establishes the Sun Yat Sen Military Academy.
- Large hailstones kill 23 people in Russia on July 10.
- On July 10, all non-fascist political parties in Italy are dissolved.
- On July 11, Harry Frazee sells the Red Sox for $1 million.
- July 13: The Hollywood Sign is dedicated, and it currently reads Hollywoodland.
- On July 13, Roy Chapman Andrews becomes the first person to discover dinosaur eggs.
- Bobby Jones wins the US Men’s Golf Open on July 15.
- The Italian parliament approves the new constitution on July 15.
- The House of Lords in the United Kingdom approves a new divorce law on July 18.
- After Warren Harding’s death on August 3, Calvin Coolidge becomes President of the United States.
- Henry Sullivan is the first American and only the third person in history to swim the English Channel.
- Gustav Stresemann is appointed Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany on August 6.
- On August 15, the United States and Mexico reach an agreement on oil.
- Mussolini demands an apology from Greece for the death of an Italian general and his staff on their border on August 31.
- On September 1, 142,000 people are killed in Japan by an earthquake.
- Bill Johnson wins the International Lawn Tennis Challenge on September 2.
- The first US airship takes to the skies on September 4th.
- Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands celebrates her silver jubilee on September 6.
- Interpol is established on September 7.
- Mary Katherine Campbell is crowned Miss America on September 7.
- The British army departs Constantinople on October 2.
- Edward Hubble discovers the Cepheid star on October 5.
- The USSR adopts an experimental calendar on October 6.
- October 11: The German Mark falls further in value: four billion Marks equal one dollar.
- The Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio is established on October 16, 1923.
- John Harwood patents the self-winding watch on October 16.
- Ministers under Gustav Stresemann resign on November 2nd.
- The USSR adopts five-day weeks on November 6.
- The Beer Hall Putsch begins in Munich on November 8.
- On the second day of the Beer Hall Putsch, November 9, 16 people are killed, and Hitler flees.
- The eternal flame for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is lit beneath the Arc de Triomphe on November 11.
- Hitler is arrested on November 12 for attempting to seize power.
- Dr. Hjalmar Schacht is tasked with resolving Germany’s currency crisis on November 12.
- Kentaro Suzuki summits Mount Lizuna on November 14.
- Garrett Morgan receives a patent for his traffic signal design on November 20.
- The Rentenmark becomes Germany’s new official currency on November 20.
- President Calvin Coolidge pardons Lothar Witzke on November 22.
- Gustav Stresemann’s government in Germany falls on November 23.
- The Dawes Commission is established on November 29 to discuss Germany’s economic situation and how it relates to reparations owed to the US.
- The presidential address is broadcast on the radio for the first time in the United States on December 6, 1923.
- On December 8, the United States and Germany sign a friendship treaty.
- In Britain, a coalition of the Labour and Liberal parties wins on December 8.
- Germany implements a price and salary freeze on December 8.
- The Canton Bulldogs win the National Football League championship on December 16.
- Greece’s King George II is deposed on December 17.
- Tangier International Zone is established in Morocco on December 18.
- Nepal declares independence on December 21.
- The first transatlantic radio broadcast takes place on December 31.
first published: January 01, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 16:48 IST