Home » News » Explainers » As 2023 Begins, A Glance at What Happened a 100 Years Ago: Time Travel to 1923

As 2023 Begins, A Glance at What Happened a 100 Years Ago: Time Travel to 1923

Explained: A glance at the key events of 1923, exactly a hundred years after

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 16:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The golden mask of Pharaoh Tutankhamen is seen on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
The golden mask of Pharaoh Tutankhamen is seen on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

It’s 2023! The new year has begun, and the past three years have been marked historic events - a pandemic, a war, major global developments, technological innovations and more. But even a hundred years ago, equally ‘historic’ events were taking place. Here are some of them, as listed in a report by Historic Newspapers:

  • The Soviet Union is founded on January 1, 1917.
  • Britain’s railways are divided into four sections on January 1: the Great Western Railway, the London, Midland and Scottish Railway, the London North Eastern Railway, and the Southern Railway.
  • India’s Swaraj party is founded on January 9.
  • Juan de la Cievra makes the first gyroplane flight in Spain on January 9.
  • The last US troops leave Germany on January 10, 1945.
  • On January 11, French and Belgian troops occupy Ruhr to collect reparations.
  • January 13: The United Kingdom and the United States reach an agreement to spread the repayment of their war debt over 62 years.
  • The Fascist Voluntary Militia is formed on February 1st.
  • On February 2, the United States and Central American countries sign a treaty.
  • Communists and socialists are arrested in Italy on February 5.
  • On February 8, a coal mine explosion in New Mexico kills 120 people.
  • On February 10, for the first time, ink paste is manufactured.
  • Tutankhamun’s burial chamber is opened on February 16, and the sarcophagus is discovered.
    • Tourists look at the golden mask of ancient pharaoh king Tutankhamen as they visit the Egyptian Museum at Tahrir square after its reopening, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Cairo, Egypt, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
  • Time magazine publishes its first issue on March 3rd.
  • The United States withdraws its membership in the International Court of Justice on March 3.
  • Lenin’s final article appears in Pravda on March 4.
  • Montana and Nevada introduce pension legislation on March 5.
  • The taxi drivers’ strike in Amsterdam ends on March 9.
  • Lee de Forest screens sound-on-film moving pictures in New York City on March 13.
  • Vladimir Lenin suffers his third stroke on March 15, 1917.
    • A worker cleans snow next to the statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during snowfall at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, Russia December 18, 2022. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova
  • March 21: US Foreign Minister Charles Hughes refuses to recognise the USSR.
  • April 7: The first operation under local anaesthesia on a brain tumour is performed.
  • Insulin becomes widely available for the treatment of diabetes on April 15.
  • Poland annexes central Lithuania on April 18.
  • April 19: A new Egyptian law grants men the right to vote, but only if they are soldiers.
  • The general harbour strike in New York City begins on April 24.
  • Wembley Stadium opens on April 28 in Wembley, London.
  • May 1: Adolf Hitler, Ernst Rohm, and other Nazis attempt to disperse May Day protests.
    • Busts of German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler are displayed during a news conference at the Holocaust museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
  • New York repeals prohibition on May 4.
  • Belgian miners go on strike on May 7.
  • Women wearing trousers are now legal in the United States as of May 28.
  • Tommy Milton wins the Indianapolis 500 on May 30.
  • The USSR and China exchange diplomats on May 31.
  • The South Africa Indian Congress is founded on May 31.
  • On June 9, Bulgarian King Boris III and Premier Stamboeliski are deposed.
  • Harry Houdini escapes from a straight jacket while hanging upside down on June 12.
  • The song ‘Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane’ is recorded on June 14.
  • Belgium’s government falls on June 14.
  • Arthur Havers wins the British Men’s Golf Open on June 15.
  • On June 16, China establishes the Sun Yat Sen Military Academy.
  • Large hailstones kill 23 people in Russia on July 10.
  • On July 10, all non-fascist political parties in Italy are dissolved.
  • On July 11, Harry Frazee sells the Red Sox for $1 million.
  • July 13: The Hollywood Sign is dedicated, and it currently reads Hollywoodland.
  • On July 13, Roy Chapman Andrews becomes the first person to discover dinosaur eggs.
  • Bobby Jones wins the US Men’s Golf Open on July 15.
  • The Italian parliament approves the new constitution on July 15.
  • The House of Lords in the United Kingdom approves a new divorce law on July 18.
  • After Warren Harding’s death on August 3, Calvin Coolidge becomes President of the United States.
  • Henry Sullivan is the first American and only the third person in history to swim the English Channel.
  • Gustav Stresemann is appointed Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany on August 6.
  • On August 15, the United States and Mexico reach an agreement on oil.
  • Mussolini demands an apology from Greece for the death of an Italian general and his staff on their border on August 31.
  • On September 1, 142,000 people are killed in Japan by an earthquake.
  • Bill Johnson wins the International Lawn Tennis Challenge on September 2.
  • The first US airship takes to the skies on September 4th.
  • Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands celebrates her silver jubilee on September 6.
  • Interpol is established on September 7.
  • Mary Katherine Campbell is crowned Miss America on September 7.
  • The British army departs Constantinople on October 2.
  • Edward Hubble discovers the Cepheid star on October 5.
  • The USSR adopts an experimental calendar on October 6.
  • October 11: The German Mark falls further in value: four billion Marks equal one dollar.
  • The Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio is established on October 16, 1923.
  • John Harwood patents the self-winding watch on October 16.
  • Ministers under Gustav Stresemann resign on November 2nd.
  • The USSR adopts five-day weeks on November 6.
  • The Beer Hall Putsch begins in Munich on November 8.
  • On the second day of the Beer Hall Putsch, November 9, 16 people are killed, and Hitler flees.
  • The eternal flame for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is lit beneath the Arc de Triomphe on November 11.
  • Hitler is arrested on November 12 for attempting to seize power.
  • Dr. Hjalmar Schacht is tasked with resolving Germany’s currency crisis on November 12.
  • Kentaro Suzuki summits Mount Lizuna on November 14.
  • Garrett Morgan receives a patent for his traffic signal design on November 20.
  • The Rentenmark becomes Germany’s new official currency on November 20.
  • President Calvin Coolidge pardons Lothar Witzke on November 22.
  • Gustav Stresemann’s government in Germany falls on November 23.
  • The Dawes Commission is established on November 29 to discuss Germany’s economic situation and how it relates to reparations owed to the US.
  • The presidential address is broadcast on the radio for the first time in the United States on December 6, 1923.
  • On December 8, the United States and Germany sign a friendship treaty.
  • In Britain, a coalition of the Labour and Liberal parties wins on December 8.
  • Germany implements a price and salary freeze on December 8.
  • The Canton Bulldogs win the National Football League championship on December 16.
  • Greece’s King George II is deposed on December 17.
  • Tangier International Zone is established in Morocco on December 18.
  • Nepal declares independence on December 21.
  • The first transatlantic radio broadcast takes place on December 31.

Read all the Latest Explainers here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 01, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 16:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Pink Semi-sheer Saree With Floral Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks