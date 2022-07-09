As BJP Eyes Pasmanda Muslims in Race to 2024, News18 Decodes Community, Demands | Explainer

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there seems to be a shift in the BJP strategy as the party looks to take along previously ignored sections of society to reach out to a broader voter base. Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hyderabad meet, asked the Uttar Pradesh unit to analyse how the Muslim Dalit community, commonly known as Pasmandas, is impacted by the government’s policies, and what steps can be taken to not just uplift their lives but also reach out to them.

The saffron party’s historic win in Azamgarh — Akhilesh Yadav’s home turf and a seat known for its Muslim-Yadav combination — in the parliamentary bypolls has propelled it to focus on the Pasmandas. The Uttar Pradesh government has one Muslim Minister — Danish Ansari — and he hails from this community.

News18 takes a look at the community and its significance:

Who are Pasmanda Muslims?

The Persian term means “left behind" and is used by Muslim associations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of India to define themselves as Muslim communities historically and socially oppressed by caste.

The term ‘Pasmanda Muslims’ was first used in 1998 by Ali Anwar Ansari, a former Rajya Sabha MP and national president and founder of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz.

Savarna Muslims comprise only around 15 per cent of the entire Muslim population in India. The rest 85 per cent are backward, Dalit and tribal Muslims.

Is there division on caste lines among Muslims?

There are broadly three categories in the Muslim society on India — the Ashrafs (the ‘noble’ elite or the ‘honourable ones’), the Ajlafs (backward Muslims), and the Arzals (Dalit Muslims).

The Ashrafs are Muslims who either claim to have a foreign pedigree — descendants of Muslims from Arabia, Persia, Turkey, Afghanistan (Syeds, Sheikhs, Mughals and Pathans,) — or who are upper-caste converts from Hinduism (Rajput, Gaur, Tyagi Muslims among others), the Indian Express reported.

Middle-caste converts, who were into ritually “clean" occupations, are categorised as Ajlafs. The Arzals were first recorded in the 1901 census and belong to the lowest, “untouchable" castes like scavengers, washermen, barbers, butchers, and faqirs.

According to the report of the Rajinder Sachar Committee, which was formed in 2005 to study social, economic and educational condition of Indian Muslims, “One can discern three groups among Muslims: (1) those without any social disabilities, the Ashrafs; (2) those equivalent to Hindu OBCs, the Ajlafs, and (3) those equivalent to Hindu SCs, the Arzals. Those who are referred to as Muslim OBCs combine (2) (Ajlafs) and (3) (Arzals)."

The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, kept Dalits from all religions except Hinduism out of its purview. It was later amended (in 1956 and 1990) to include Sikhs and Buddhists. It was only after the Mandal Commission report was implemented that the Ajlafs and Arzals became part of the OBC category, a report in the Indian Express said.

History of Pasmanda movement

Before Independence, Abdul Qayyum Ansari and Maulana Ali Hussain Asim Bihari, both of whom belonged to the julaha (weaver) community, slammed the Muslim League’s communal politics as well as its claim to represent all Muslims. Among Pasmanda Muslims, caste associations started emerging from 1910 onwards.

In the 1980s, the All India Muslim OBC Organisation (AIMOBCO) from Maharashtra became a crucial pillar fighting for the rights of Pasmandas. Cut to 1990s, the All-India Backward Muslim Morcha (AIBMM) set up by Dr Ejaz Ali, and the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz founded by Ali Anwar, took the lead in ensuring the rights of the community and their representation.

What is the narrative?

As per The Print, the Pasmanda movement focuses on social identity rather than religious identity. The slogan Dalit-pichda ek saman, Hindu ho ya Musalman (All Dalit-backwards are alike, whether they be Hindu or Muslim) — emphasises unity of Bahujan communities across religions.

Some Pasmanda Muslim scholars are also demanding counting of the community in a caste-based census. Khalid Anis Ansari, scholar with the South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), and active in the Pasmanda community advocacy space, told The Hindu any caste census adopted by the government should include counting of castes among Muslims.

The major Pasmanda demands include conducting a caste census, restructuring of the existing reservation categories, and state support for artisans, craftspersons, and agricultural labourers, who are among the most impoverished groups in the community.

BJP’s roadmap

For the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is leaving no stone unturned to repeat its historic 2019 mandate in 2024, Pasmandas are a crucial vote bank in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of the RSS, says Pasmanda Muslims are progressing within the BJP and its sister outfits in a “natural" way.

The Pasmanda Muslim community has welcomed PM Modi’s statement that “efforts should be made to reach out to socially backward minorities" like them, with their leaders even willing to take a step towards the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Chief of Pasmanda Muslim Society, Anees Mansoori, alleged that opposition parties have failed to look at the marginalised sections of Muslims.

Mansoori, who has been a former state minister, told News18: “This community will go towards whoever talks about the development of the Pasmanda Muslims. For the past 15 years, I have been working to organise the Pasmanda Muslim society, seeking their betterment. I welcome the concern shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his working committee meeting in Hyderabad. PM Modi should also do something for the community. We are ready to take a leap towards PM Modi, if he takes a step towards our community."

“Our three main demands are reservation for Dalit Muslims as per section 341 of Indian Constitution, paragraph 3. Dalit Muslims used to get reservation from 1936 to 1950, but it was taken away by the Congress government in 1950. The way reservation for Sikhs and Buddhists have been reinstated, ours should be reinstated too. The second is to implement the Karphuri Thakur formula like Bihar, so that there is no fear of any kind of religious conversion. Our third demand is employment opportunities for Pasmanda Muslims and help under the MSME section," added Mansuri.

