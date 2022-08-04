China's Military Exercises Encircle Taiwan But Should We be Worried of a Larger Conflict? News18 Explains

In a worrying but ‘expected’ move, China launched its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan on Thursday, straddling vital international shipping lanes following a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday, defying Beijing’s threats against the US visit, as Beijing considers the self-ruled island to be its territory. As tensions simmer amid complex geopolitical ties between the parties involved, Chinese military helicopters flew past Pingtan island, one of mainland China’s closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province. But does one need to be worried over military conflict? News18 explains:

What China is Doing & Taiwan’s Reaction

Soon after Pelosi’s arrival, China had announced a series of military operations and drills, which followed its promises of “resolute and strong measures" if Pelosi went through with her visit. China’s People’s Liberation Army had said the maneuvers would take place in the waters and skies near Taiwan and include the firing of long-range ammunition in the Taiwan Strait.

And second in line to the presidency, Pelosi was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She said her presence made it “unequivocally clear" that the United States would “not abandon" a democratic ally like Taiwan. It sparked a furious reaction from Beijing, which vowed “punishment" and announced military drills in the seas around Taiwan — some of the world’s busiest waterways.

The exercises, which began around 12 pm, involve “live-firing", according to state media. “Six major areas around the island have been selected for this actual combat exercise and during this period, relevant ships and aircraft should not enter the relevant waters and airspaces," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The exercises will take place in multiple zones around Taiwan — at some points within just 20 kilometres (12 miles) of the island’s shore — and will conclude at midday on Sunday. Taiwan’s defence ministry said it was closely watching the drills and that the island was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it.

“The Ministry of National Defence stresses that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, and with an attitude of not escalating conflict and causing disputes," it said in a statement.

Beijing’s nationalist state-run tabloid Global Times said, citing military analysts, that the exercises were “unprecedented" and that missiles would fly over Taiwan for the first time. “This is the first time the PLA will launch live long-range artillery across" the Taiwan Strait, the newspaper said using the Chinese military’s formal name, the People’s Liberation Army.

Taiwan has described the exercises as “an irrational move to challenge the international order". The Group of Seven industrialised nations also condemned the drills, saying in a statement there was “no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".

How Do Experts Perceive the Escalation?

Experts agree that neither the US nor China want the tension to escalate to the point of war, said a report by the Guardian. According to Justin Bassi, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, China’s military exercises will most likely be calibrated to avoid an escalation by the United States, the report said.

According to Herzinger, the US has been very careful not to express support for Taiwan’s independence because it is China’s “red line."

“In the US engagement with Taiwan, they’re always careful to ensure they find the right balance between supporting Taiwan, but without emboldening Taiwan to do something that would cause a larger conflict," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

And while China’s military escalation is concerning, Amanda Hsiao, a senior analyst for China at the Crisis Group told the UK publication that she believes it is not an unexpected response.

She said that Beijing is clearly attempting to express its vehement opposition to Pelosi’s visit, which meant that the military response that it chose right now must visibly escalate above military activities that it has previously engaged in around Taiwan, and that baseline was quite high.

According to her, the military drills were more likely to be used to posture and demonstrate military strength.

Have Tensions Escalated Like This in the Past?

The Taiwan Strait has seen several crises, the most recent in 1995. The third Strait of Taiwan crisis occurred after the island announced that it would hold its first democratic presidential elections. With months of military drills, China flexed its military muscle, including firing missiles 35 miles from Taiwan’s ports.

While military displays have occurred in the Taiwan Strait in the past, Hsiao told the Guardian that China’s missile tests in response to Pelosi’s visit will be closer to the island this time.

How Xi May Use Taiwan Action To His Advantage

A more robust Chinese response to the whole situation could also be driven by President Xi Jinping’s desire to bolster his nationalist credentials ahead of a party congress later this year at which he is expected to seek a third five-year term in office.

Xi’s expansion of his powers into every sphere and his hardline zero-Covid response to the domestic epidemic has sowed a degree of resentment and appealing to raw patriotism, particularly over Taiwan, might help him fend off criticism.

With inputs from AFP, AP

